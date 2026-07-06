8th pay commission: Visits to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata this week, plans for Railway workers meet in Mumbai — Latest updates

The 8th pay commission (8th CPC) has entered its eight month and is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions before releasing its official recommendations.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

The commission closed its submission window for suggestions on 15 June and for data on 30 June. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is likely to make its official announcement by mid-2027. Around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from the recommendations across 18 employee levels.

8th CPC meetings in Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Mumbai The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on pay hikes, allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

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These meetings are significant as suggestions made by these groups are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. They collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The 8th CPC is scheduled to hold an official two-day meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 6 and 7 July (Monday-Tuesday). It will conduct talks with various concerned representatives.

Kolkata, West Bengal: The commission will also host a meeting with stakeholders in Kolkata on 9 and 10 July (Thursday-Friday).

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Notably, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions.

8th CPC to visit Railway departments in Mumbai The commission will visit railway departments under the CR Zone in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions. The agenda is observation of daily operations, duties and maintenance tasks, and job risks. Assessment of working conditions will include track maintenance, signal operations, and control rooms during its visit, according to a PTI report.

Two recognised federations — the All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, have been provided a list of departments for visit and asked to suggest other crucial areas to be considered.

Workers whose duties will be observed include track maintainers, particularly keymen and patrolmen, with special emphasis on the physical hardships they face and the high risk of death and grievous injuries in the course of duty.

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The commission will also observe the activities of technicians and related categories, as well as the duties of pointsmen, signal maintainers, and personnel involved in bridge inspections.

The panel will also travel in locomotives on a high-speed corridor to understand the work of running staff and the high-pressure conditions they face during train operations.

They will also visit the Control Room to observe the functioning of controllers, witness station operations, including the regulation of train movements, shunting, crowd management, sanitation, and commercial activities, and tour a railway workshop to see the arduous maintenance work and innovations developed by railway engineers.

When is 8th pay commission decision expected? According to the usual timelines, the commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months. This means that February to May 2027 is the earliest we can get any official recommendations.

Notably, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the new announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.