8th pay commission: Visits to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata this week, plans for Railway workers meet in Mumbai — Latest updates

The 8th pay commission (8th CPC) has entered its eight month and is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions before releasing its official recommendations.
Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.
The commission closed its submission window for suggestions on 15 June and for data on 30 June. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is likely to make its official announcement by mid-2027. Around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from the recommendations across 18 employee levels.
The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.
Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on pay hikes, allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
These meetings are significant as suggestions made by these groups are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. They collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.
The commission will visit railway departments under the CR Zone in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions. The agenda is observation of daily operations, duties and maintenance tasks, and job risks. Assessment of working conditions will include track maintenance, signal operations, and control rooms during its visit, according to a PTI report.
Two recognised federations — the All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, have been provided a list of departments for visit and asked to suggest other crucial areas to be considered.
According to the usual timelines, the commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months. This means that February to May 2027 is the earliest we can get any official recommendations.
Notably, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the new announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.
Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes more two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.