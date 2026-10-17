8th Pay Commission: What central government employees need to know about OPS, NPS and UPS

The 8th Pay Commission is now nearing 1 year since its constitution on 3 November, 2025. Over the last few months, the 3-member panel of the 8th Pay Commission has held several critical discussions and meetings in prominent states and union territories across the country, including Delhi, Ladakh, Odisha, and Bengaluru. Another key set of meetings is set to begin on 22 October in Mumbai.

8th Pay Commission: Why are employee unions demanding pension reforms? In these meetings, prominent employee unions have highlighted their grievances and demands. The demands have primarily revolved around the fitment factor multiplier, salary revision, rising inflation, DA merger, employee motivation, pension reforms, and meaningful changes in the lives of serving employees and pensioners.

There are also several employee unions such as the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), Ministerial Staff Association (MSA), Survey of India, All India NPS Employees’ Federation (AINPSEF) and the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) that have urged the 8th Pay Commission to introduce meaningful changes in pensions of central government employees, with some urging for the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, whereas others are urging for the complete rollback of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

These demands for meaningful changes in pensions come as the 8th Pay Commission continues consultations with employee organisations and other stakeholders on salary, pension and retirement benefits.

The three-member 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has just concluded its most recent meetings in Bengaluru on 8 October. It is now scheduled to hold its next round of meetings in Mumbai on October 22 and 23.

Furthermore, the final report of the 8th Pay Commission is tentatively expected to be tabled by May-June 2027. In this final report, it is to be seen whether the 8th Pay Commission panel takes into consideration the grievances of prominent unions and actually introduces meaningful changes to the pension schemes offered to service employees.

Against this backdrop, understanding the differences between OPS, NPS and UPS is important, particularly as union demands could influence the Commission's recommendations and how the central government eventually treats these requests.

OPS vs NPS vs UPS: How do the three pension schemes differ? The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) provides eligible employees with a defined pension, i.e., a pension that is equivalent to 50% of their last drawn basic pay, subject to applicable rules and regulations. In this particular case, employees do not contribute towards this pension scheme. This scheme ended for new central government recruits on 1 January 2004, when it was replaced by the National Pension System (NPS).

The NPS is a defined-contribution-based retirement system in which employee and government contributions are invested in market-linked instruments. Retirement benefits under this scheme depend on the accumulated corpus, investment performance and applicable withdrawal and annuity rules and regulations.

UPS, introduced for eligible central government employees under the NPS framework, offers an assured payout subject to prescribed conditions. Eligible employees with at least 25 years of qualifying service can receive 50% of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement.

Now, due to these important distinctions between the three, prominent employee unions argue that UPS does not fully meet their demand for a guaranteed defined-benefit pension under OPS. They want the government to restore OPS rather than retain NPS or offer UPS as an alternative.

OPS, NPS and UPS: What does the expert say? Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, explained the differences in detail, stating, “The Old Pension Scheme offers a defined, government-funded pension with zero employee contributions. In contrast, the National Pension System is a market-linked investment model. The Unified Pension Scheme combines both, offering an assured pension of 50% of the last 12 months' average basic salary through defined contributions.”

He further added, “For example, while employees contribute ten percent of pay under NPS and UPS, the government's contribution under UPS is higher at 18.5%. This ensures predictable retirement corpuses, boosting long-term financial security and enabling families to plan credit needs confidently.”

OPS restoration: What is the government's stance? The Government of India has ruled out restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for central government employees, citing its potential fiscal burden on the exchequer. The position was conveyed in the Lok Sabha on 10 August 2026.

However, the 8th Pay Commission will consider employee concerns alongside the financial implications of pension reforms. The key objective of the 3-member 8th Pay Commission will be to balance employee demands and fiscal realities in a meaningful way.

In summary, the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations will be given due consideration by the central government before it takes a final decision on pension-related reforms and demands. Any meaningful changes in OPS, NPS or UPS will depend entirely on the commission’s recommendations and the government’s subsequent decisions. Till then, serving central government employees and pensioners will have to wait for clarity on the matter.