8th pay commission; What changes for pensioners? Pension hike, fitment factor changes explained

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission, which will take effect from 1 January 2026. Central government employees are anticipating salary hikes, while pensioners expect revisions to their pensions.
The Commission is expected to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances of both serving and retired personnel of the central government.
As government staff await its implementation, here's a detailed look at how the 8th Pay Commission will affect pensioners, whether there will be a pension hike and what fitment factor is likely.
There is no officially announced pension hike percentage yet. The increase will depend on the fitment factor, a multiplier used to re-fix basic pay and pension, and on the new pay matrix recommended by the Commission, said Anirban Ghatak, Assistant Professor of Economics at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.
Some experts anticipate that the minimum pension amount could rise to around ₹20,000, compared to ₹9,000 in the 7th Pay Commission, if the fitment factor is set between 2.3 and 2.8. This would imply a 100-190% increase, said Monika Rajpoot, Assistant Professor of Economics, Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi.
“Pensioners are expecting to be granted an identical uniform fitment factor as an active member, thereby promoting equity across all categories,” she added.
Family pensioners are also expected to benefit. “Under the existing rules, family pension is typically 30% of basic; however, under the 8th Pay Commission, the fitment factor is applied to basic, thus the absolute family pension increases,” Rajpoot added.
Experts outline possible scenarios.
— If the fitment factor is 1.92, then basic pension becomes ~1.92× (about 92% higher).
— If it is 2.15, the basic pension becomes ~2.15× (about 115% higher).
— If it is 2.57 (same as 7th CPC), basic pension becomes ~2.57× (about 157% higher).
This multiplication applies to the basic pension. When a new pay commission is implemented, Dearness Relief (DR) is reset and then builds again on the revised base.
“Hence, the immediate in-hand change can look different from a simple multiplication headline,” Ghatak noted.
The 8th Pay Commission aims to balance inflationary pressures with government finances, a principle unchanged since the 7th Pay Commission in 2015.
Although discussions mention possible fitment factors like 1.92, 2.15, or 2.57, nothing has been finalised yet, said Ghatak.
Early estimates suggest it could be between 1.83 and 2.57, though speculation continues that it could be as high as 2.57.
If implemented, this would benefit nearly one crore central government employees and retirees.
As per previous media reports, the current pay commission used a fitment factor of 2.57; however, this does not necessarily mean that salaries will increase by the same amount after the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.
