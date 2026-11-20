The 8th Pay Commission’s proposed salary revision could increase the monthly earnings of central government employees. Apart from this, changes in dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA), along with the fitment factor, will cumulatively influence an individual employee's gross salary.

For employees in Pay Levels 3 to 6, estimated gross salaries will vary widely depending on the factors above.

Let us see the basic concept of ‘gross salary’ for a serving central government employee, how it is calculated, and how the salary can change at different fitment factors. As no fitment factor has been finalised yet, let us use 2.1, 2.28 and 2.57 as illustrative fitment factors to illustrate the possible changes.

The above illustrative fitment factors are in line with the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, as the fitment factors adopted during the earlier commissions were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.

How is gross salary calculated? Gross salary of a central government employee comprises basic pay and other applicable allowances. These allowances generally include DA, HRA, transport allowance (TPTA), and other similar allowances available under specific conditions and pay grades.

Gross salary = Basic pay + DA + HRA + Transport Allowance (if applicable) + other applicable allowances. The 7th Pay Commission showed why a higher fitment factor alone does not necessarily translate into a higher increase in gross salary, thus highlighting significance of associated allowances.

The following table shows the approximate gross salary hikes in earlier pay commissions, the minimum basic pay and the previously accepted fitment factors.

View full Image View full Image Source: The official report of the 7th Pay Commission; Chapter 4, Section 4.2.9, page 63.

The difference in the gross salary hike above was largely due to the prevailing DA. It stood at 47% when the 6th Pay Commission fitment factor was decided, compared with 125% before the 7th Pay Commission. As a consequence, the fitment factor also accounted for the existing DA component.

8th Pay Commission: Estimated gross salary for Levels 3 to 6 The latest 3% DA hike, approved by the Union Cabinet on 28 October, raised the existing DA to 63%. The existing HRA is taken at 30% for employees in X-category cities.

For the illustrative 8th Pay Commission projections, however, DA is assumed to reset to zero, whereas the HRA is taken at the original 24% rate applicable to X-category cities under the 7th Pay Commission.

Complete details of HRA

View full Image View full Image The city categories in X, Y and Z are classified by population.

Basics of classification of cities in 7th Pay Commission Under the 7th Pay Commission, cities were classified into X, Y, and Z categories. As per the 7th Central Pay Commission pay matrix in India, the minimum (entry) basic pay for Levels 3, 4, 5, and 6 is:

Level 3: ₹ 21,700 Level 4: ₹ 25,500 Level 5: ₹ 29,200 Level 6: ₹ 35,400 The following calculations are projected based on the above basic pay for different levels, along with the defined assumptions, such as the fitment factor and other aspects. Also, the DA is assumed to be zero, and transport allowance and other allowances have been excluded.

View full Image View full Image Note: The calculations discussed above are illustrative only. They can vary depending on the eventual fitment factor, HRA, TPTA, and other allowances, and on how they are treated by the 8th Pay Commission panel.

Calculation formula used Revised basic pay = Existing basic pay × Fitment factor.

Estimated gross salary = Revised basic pay + 24% HRA.

DA under the projected 8th CPC structure = Zero. Note: HRA rate of 24%, which is the original HRA rate applicable to X-category cities under the 7th Pay Commission.

Step-by-step calculation Step 1: At an assumed fitment factor of 2.57, a Level 3 employee’s revised basic pay would be:

₹21,700 x 2.57 = ₹55,769.

Step 2: Add another ₹13,386 to this due to the 24% HRA

HRA = Revised basic pay x 24% HRA = 24% of 55,769 = ₹13,385.56



Gross salary = ₹13,385.56 + ₹55,769 = ₹69,154.56

This will take the estimated gross salary to about ₹69,155, compared with the current starting gross salary of approximately ₹41,881, assuming 63% DA and 30% HRA. Therefore, this is how the gross salaries of Level 3-6 employees can change across different fitment-factor scenarios.