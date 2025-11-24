8th Pay Commission: What happens to your DA hike until the new recommendations are implemented?

8th Pay Commission: In a significant development for government employees, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission last month.

Once implemented, the pay commission is expected to revise salaries, pensions and allowances, which are based on various factors, including inflation, employee needs and government affordability.

Meanwhile, the government also announced the last dearness allowance (DA) hike for this year in October, which revised the salaries of government employees in line with inflation levels.

With no official deadline for implementing the 8th Pay Commission, questions arise about whether the government will continue to revise allowances until the next pay commission is implemented or if employees will have to wait for salary hikes until then.

What happens to DA till 8th Pay Commission is implemented? The dearness allowance will be calculated as a percentage of basic pay until the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, and will be revised biannually in January and July.

According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at Clear Tax, “Until the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, DA will continue to be calculated as a percentage of the basic pay. This percentage is revised twice a year, in January and July, based on the latest economic indicators, particularly inflation.”

What happens to DA after 8th Pay Commission is implemented? The 8th Pay Commission will merge the current DA into the basic pay, creating a new pay structure. Until then, the existing DA calculation will remain.

“Once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the current DA will be merged into the basic pay, forming a new pay structure. This means that the DA, which currently exists as a separate allowance, will become part of the employee’s base salary, leading to a recalibration of salary components, allowances, and retirement benefits,” according to Anandan.

“Therefore, while the DA hike offers immediate relief, a larger salary overhaul is expected with the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations,” the expert noted.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 5 key factors that will influence your salary hike

Why is DA important? The salaries for government employees include basic pay, dearness allowance, house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance (TA), other allowances and pension. Over time, the proportion of basic pay in total salaries has decreased from 65% to about 50%, while allowances have increased.

Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment included in a government employee's salary. It aims to offset inflation and maintain purchasing power. The rates are usually reviewed and updated twice a year.

Also Read | Cabinet approves 3% increase in dearness allowance for central govt employees

When was DA hiked last time? The Union Cabinet approved a 3% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees on Wednesday, 1 October, ahead of Diwali. The hike was based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Who are the beneficiaries of 8th Pay Commission and DA hikes? The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the DA hike are expected to benefit nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. Following the revision, approximately 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees, are also expected to see a rise in their benefits.