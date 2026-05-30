8th Pay Commission: What is 3,490-calorie factor in pay revision? How milk, vegetable prices can decide your next hike

Along with the fitment factor, DA and family unit formula. a new '3490 Calorie' symtem could be a deciding factor regarding salary hike for central government employees.
The formula links pay revision based on the cost of essential food items – milk, vegetables, cereals and other daily necessities required to meet a prescribed calorie intake of 3,490 calories.
Employee unions have already urged the 8th Pay Commission to adopt this method while determining the new minimum pay, and noted that older formulas no longer reflect present-day living costs.
If accepted, the salaries of central government employees could be also by the rising cost of maintaining a basic standard of living. Here's what the '3490 Calorie' formula means and why it matters.
Earlier salary calculations were based on nutritional assumptions of around 2700 calories.
The Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) in its memorendum said, “The Dr. Wallace Aykroyd formula adopted by earlier Pay Commissions based on 2700 calories is outdated,”
And further suggested that the 8th pay commission should adopt updated ICMR nutritional norms,
The latest dietary guidelines issued by the ICMR and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) categorise daily calorie requirements based on an individual's level of physical activity, recognising that energy needs vary between sedentary, moderately active and heavily active lifestyles.
For adults aged 19–39 years, the recommended daily calorie intake is:
Sedentary: Men 2110 kcal, Women 1660 kcal
Moderate activity: Men 2710 kcal, Women 2130 kcal
Heavy activity: Men 3470 kcal, Women 2720 kcal
Employee unions have largely based their demand on the heavy-activity benchmark, arguing that many government roles require extensive fieldwork, frequent travel, demanding schedules, workplace stress and sustained physical effort, all of which increase daily energy needs.
Apart from NC-JCM, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) also used calorie and food-cost calculations in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission. It said, “the current minimum pay does not adequately compensate employees in view of inflation and rising cost of living” and further suggested that *th pay commission should follow norms as suggested by the ICMR.
₹6,000 per consumption unit 5 family units = ₹30,000.
The memorandum then added Dearness Allowance of around 58%, taking the figure to nearly ₹47,400.
After factoring in healthcare expenses, education costs and modern living requirements, the federation argued that the “scientifically derived minimum pay” should range between ₹55,000 and ₹60,000.
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families.
So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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