8th Pay Commission: What is dearness relief and how is it different from DA? Expert explains

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are key components of the income of central government employees and pensioners. Both are meant to offset the impact of inflation, but they apply to different groups.

The 8th Pay Commission is preparing for its next meeting in Mumbai on 22 and 23 October, after its Bengaluru meeting concluded on 8 October. As the commission examines potential changes to salaries, pensions and allowances, Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) remain crucial for serving employees, retirees and family pension beneficiaries.

Over the past few months, employee and pensioner organisations have tabled proposals on DA, DR, fitment factors, minimum pay, increments and related benefits. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has demanded that 50% DA/DR be merged with basic pay and pension. The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has sought a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.833. The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has proposed ₹72,000 as minimum pay and a fitment factor of 4.0. Other bodies, including the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), have raised demands on pay and service benefits.

It is important to note that these are only demands and proposals. Nothing has been officially declared by the commission or the central government. How DA and DR are ultimately treated by the 8th Pay Commission will shape the future pay and pensions of serving employees and retirees.

How is DA different from DR? Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, explained: “Dearness allowance is paid to serving government employees and is calculated as a percentage of their basic pay. Dearness relief is its equivalent for pensioners and family pension beneficiaries, calculated on basic pension. Both are revised twice a year based on the consumer price index. With the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, DA and DR are typically reset, as the accumulated rates are merged into the revised basic pay and pension.”

Simply put, DA supports serving employees, while DR helps pensioners and family pension beneficiaries cope with rising living costs. Both are linked to inflation and generally revised twice a year.

Unions are pushing for changes in these components in the 8th Pay Commission salary revisions, hoping for a firmer cushion against rising inflation.

What should employees and pensioners expect? The exact treatment of DA and DR will depend on the commission’s recommendations and the government’s final decision. Employees and pensioners should distinguish between union demands and officially approved changes when assessing the impact on their pay and pensions.

The commission, constituted on 3 November 2025, is nearing one year since its formation. Under its Terms of Reference (ToR), it has about 18 months from constitution to submit its final report.

The three-member panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, therefore has roughly six to seven months left to submit its report, tentatively by May-June 2027. Only then will central government employees and pensioners see how DA and DR are treated in future salary payments.