8th Pay Commission: What you need to know about regional visits, deadline extensions, and policy meeting outcomes

In a flurry of official notifications and updates, the 8th Pay Commission's website has been steadily shaping the roadmap for nationwide visits, employee and stakeholder consultations, and submission deadlines.

These developments highlight that the Commission’s work is chugging along in a structured manner across various states and union territories of the country. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing the five most recent updates released on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission to help stakeholders, pensioners and associated government employees stay informed about the developments and stay a step ahead.

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is nothing but a Government of India-appointed body, which is responsible for reviewing, analysing and recommending changes to allowances, salaries, pensions and associated benefits of central government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders.

What are the core objectives of the 8th Pay Commission? Fair, reasonable and updated pay structure recommendations.

Alignment of salaries & pension payments with inflation and economic realities.

Rationalisation of allowances, arrears and retirement benefits. When were the Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission announced? The Terms of Reference (ToR) define the scope and boundaries of the Commission’s work. These terms were approved by the Cabinet on 28 October 2025, as announced in an official press release by the Press Information Bureau. They elaborate on what the commission can examine, recommend, and restructure.

What is the impact of the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is tasked with the objective of revising salaries, pensions, and allowances for about 50–55 lakh central government employees and 65–70 lakh pensioners, impacting over 1.2 crore people in total.

Furthermore, it would lead to higher basic pay, revised pensions, and updated allowances, such as DA and HRA. While boosting income and consumption, it would also significantly increase the government’s salary and pension expenditures.

Still, it is vital to note that such commissions are constituted once every 10 years to examine salary and pension-related grievances of central government employees, pensioners, and associated stakeholders, and to align them with inflation.

What is the composition of the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Central Pay Commission includes three members. Their basic details are discussed below:

A chairperson who heads the Commission . Currently, the Commission is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai . Then we have members who have expertise in finance, economics and administration. Pulak Ghosh, who is a tenured Professor of Finance, is a part-time member of the Commission. Then, a Member Secretary who coordinates operations, currently, this position is held by Pankaj Jain, a former IAS. This structure ensures policy recommendations are backed by administrative, fiscal, and technical expertise.

5 most recent updates from the 8th Pay Commission official website



Date of Notification Update 01-05-2026 This is a notice regarding the 8CPC Visit to UT of Ladakh on 8 June, 2026. Stakeholders can submit memorandum at commissions website as per the prescribed format. The last date of submission of the memorandum is 16 May. 01-05-2026 This is a notice regarding 8CPC Visit to Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir (UT), from 1–4 June, 2026. You can refer to the official website for the procedure of submitting a memorandum in the prescribed format. The last day to submit the memorandum is 16 May. 01-05-2026 This is a notice regarding the 8CPC Visit to Hyderabad, Telangana on 18–19 May, 2026. Stakeholders desirous of meeting must submit their memorandum by 8 May. 29-04-2026 Last date for submission of responses to 8CPC Memorandum extended up to 31 May. To facilitate and ease the consultative process. 24-04-2026 Information regarding forthcoming 8CPC meetings.

What do these updates indicate? The recent notifications highlight three clear developments:

The planned visits to Ladakh, Srinagar, and Hyderabad showcase that the commission is making efforts to intensify field outreach. The primary aim here is to gather regional inputs, ideas and suggestions. The stakeholder participation window has been extended to 31 May, as we reported earlier. This suggests a strong desire on the part of the unions to engage and the commission's willingness to listen to as many views as possible. The recent updates also highlight that forthcoming meetings will play a major role in the policy framing discussions and decision-making.

In conclusion, these are the most recent updates from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission as of 1 May. For any further clarifications or details, including upcoming updates on future meetings, refer to the commission's official website. No other source of information should be trusted. You can visit the official website of the commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/