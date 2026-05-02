8th Pay Commission: What you need to know about regional visits, deadline extensions, and policy meeting outcomes

In a flurry of official notifications and updates, the 8th Pay Commission's website has been steadily shaping the roadmap for nationwide visits, employee and stakeholder consultations, and submission deadlines.
These developments highlight that the Commission’s work is chugging along in a structured manner across various states and union territories of the country. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing the five most recent updates released on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission to help stakeholders, pensioners and associated government employees stay informed about the developments and stay a step ahead.
The 8th Pay Commission is nothing but a Government of India-appointed body, which is responsible for reviewing, analysing and recommending changes to allowances, salaries, pensions and associated benefits of central government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders.
The Terms of Reference (ToR) define the scope and boundaries of the Commission’s work. These terms were approved by the Cabinet on 28 October 2025, as announced in an official press release by the Press Information Bureau. They elaborate on what the commission can examine, recommend, and restructure.
The 8th Pay Commission is tasked with the objective of revising salaries, pensions, and allowances for about 50–55 lakh central government employees and 65–70 lakh pensioners, impacting over 1.2 crore people in total.
Furthermore, it would lead to higher basic pay, revised pensions, and updated allowances, such as DA and HRA. While boosting income and consumption, it would also significantly increase the government’s salary and pension expenditures.
Still, it is vital to note that such commissions are constituted once every 10 years to examine salary and pension-related grievances of central government employees, pensioners, and associated stakeholders, and to align them with inflation.
The 8th Central Pay Commission includes three members. Their basic details are discussed below:
This structure ensures policy recommendations are backed by administrative, fiscal, and technical expertise.
Date of Notification
Update
|01-05-2026
|This is a notice regarding the 8CPC Visit to UT of Ladakh on 8 June, 2026. Stakeholders can submit memorandum at commissions website as per the prescribed format. The last date of submission of the memorandum is 16 May.
|01-05-2026
|This is a notice regarding 8CPC Visit to Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir (UT), from 1–4 June, 2026. You can refer to the official website for the procedure of submitting a memorandum in the prescribed format. The last day to submit the memorandum is 16 May.
|01-05-2026
|This is a notice regarding the 8CPC Visit to Hyderabad, Telangana on 18–19 May, 2026. Stakeholders desirous of meeting must submit their memorandum by 8 May.
|29-04-2026
|Last date for submission of responses to 8CPC Memorandum extended up to 31 May. To facilitate and ease the consultative process.
|24-04-2026
|Information regarding forthcoming 8CPC meetings.
The recent notifications highlight three clear developments:
In conclusion, these are the most recent updates from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission as of 1 May. For any further clarifications or details, including upcoming updates on future meetings, refer to the commission's official website. No other source of information should be trusted. You can visit the official website of the commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/
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