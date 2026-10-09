8th Pay Commission: When can government employees expect salary hikes? Check report timeline

The central government employees are awaiting a salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission. Still, as things stand today, they might have to wait until the second half of 2027 or even longer to gain clarity and see the financial impact of its recommendations.

This is because the 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and was mandated to complete its discussions and consultations within 18 months of that date and to submit its final report to the central government, as per the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission.

Furthermore, the commission recently held key meetings in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8, 2026, according to its official website. Now, the 8th Pay Commission is gearing up for another key meeting in Mumbai on October 22 and 23. It is also vital to note that the 8th Pay Commission might make suggestions or send interim reports to the central government if it finds solid grounds for the same, as and when the final report is finalised.

Therefore, the process for eventual salary hikes and improvement in allowances for central government employees and pensioners involves several steps. They are broadly discussed as follows:

The report must first be submitted by the 3-member 8th Pay Commission panel. Then it must be examined by the government and formally approved. Post the same, the revised pay scales will be checked for fiscal prudence. Several different metrics, variations, and scenarios will be considered by the government. Only after the same can the revised pay scales be implemented. Due to these steps, the entire process might still take about a year or longer, depending on how the 8th Pay Commission proceeds and how the central government responds to the final report.

Hence, given that the 8th Pay Commission has an official mandate of 18 months, tentatively set to run until May-June 2027. However, the exact date of the report submission and the final implementation schedule have not yet been announced.

What was fitment factor in earlier pay commissions? It is essential to note that a new pay commission is tentatively constituted once every 10 years. In the earlier pay commissions, i.e., the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the fitment factors were 1.86x and 2.57x, respectively. This time, the employee unions and associations are seeking a much higher fitment factor.

For example, the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has demanded a 4x multiplier. The National Council-JCM (NCJCM) and All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have requested a 3.833x.

8th Pay Commission report: When will it be submitted? Since its constitution on 3 November 2025, the 8th Pay Commission has held several different meetings across various states and union territories of the country. These meetings have been held in Delhi, Puducherry, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, among other states and union territories across the country. They have been held to listen to the grievances of eligible pensioners, serving employees and associated stakeholders.

Do remember that the final report of the 3-member panel headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai can also be submitted before the end of the commission’s mandate if consultations and the preparation of recommendations are completed earlier. However, May 2027 remains the end of its 18-month deadline, and the actual submission date is yet to be confirmed.

Salary hike timeline: What happens after the report? The 8th Pay Commission has an 18-month mandate as discussed above, with its report expected by May–June 2027. Any final submission of the official 8th Pay Commission report is not expected to trigger immediate salary hikes. The government must scrutinise, approve and notify the recommendations. If implementation occurs later, employees may receive arrears from the expected effective date of 1 January 2026, subject to the government's final decision.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What employee unions want

This is because the 7th Pay Commission's tenure ended on 31 December 2025. It is now to be seen how the 8th Pay Commission panel works and submits its final report, and what steps the central government takes to provide relief to serving central government employees and pensioners.

The decisions made by this pay commission will have implications for salaries, benefits, and allowances through 2035-36, or until the 9th Pay Commission is announced.