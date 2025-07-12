8th Pay Commission: When will govt employees and pensioners receive the hike? Details here

The Union Cabinet gave the nod to form the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year to revise the salaries of central government employees and retirees. Although the constitution of the commission has been approved by the government, over a crore of central government employees and retirees wait for the official announcement.
The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be submitted by the end of 2025, while it is scheduled to come into effect from January 2026 onwards, according to a report by Ambit Institutional Equities. However, the actual rollout will depend on the completion of the report, its submission to the government, and the approval of its recommendations.
Following the approval, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be implemented in FY27 and are likely to increase government salaries and pensions by 30-34%, the report said.
The 30-34% hike in salaries and pensions, estimated to cost the government an additional Rs1.8 lakh crore, the report stated. Notably, Salaries, pensions, and allowances are adjusted through pay commissions using the fitment factor. This important multiplier decides the salaries and pensions of government employees, taking into account factors like inflation, employee requirements, and the government's financial capacity.
The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will directly benefit approximately 44 lakh central government employees across various ministries and departments, along with 68 lakh pensioners, totalling up to more than a crore direct beneficiaries. Notably, the 4.4 million central government employees and armed forces personnel represent 0.7% of India’s 60 crore labour force, and nearly 9% of the formal sector, the report said.
