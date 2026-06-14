8th Pay Commission: When will the fitment factor and salary hikes finally be announced? Here's what past trends show

With discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gaining momentum, the fitment factor is being closely watched, as it plays a crucial role in determining salary and pension hikes for central government employees and pensioners across India.
The concept of the fitment factor became became a talking point during the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, as earlier pay panels followed more complex approaches to revise salaries, including pay rationalisation, dearness allowance mergers, and need-based wage calculations.
Central government employees might have to wait until 2027 to have a concrete idea about their salary hikes and fitment factor report if past trends are followed.
The 7th Pay was set up on February 28, 2014, but took nearly 21 months to finalise and submit its recommendations, eventually presenting its report on November 19, 2015.
And if we consider that as a benchmark for this time too – 8th Commission projects a report submission date of around July 25, 2027, more than two months past the formal deadline. Constituted on November 3, 2025, the 8th Pay Commission has been given an 18-month window to complete its work and submit its report, suggesting a likely deadline of May 2027.
A fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or pension) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
Following the fitment factor calculator is crucial because any change in the multiplier directly impacts salaries, pensions, increments and related arrears.
Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay
For instance, the 7th Central Pay Commission implemented a fitment factor of 2.57, which raised the minimum basic salary of central government employees from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000.
So the math goes - ₹7,000x2.57= ₹18,000
While this rise in basic pay may appear substantial, it is important to remember that such revisions for Central government employees and pensioners generally take place only once every decade.
The fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission has not been officially finalised but, various reports project the multiplier to land somewhere between 2.28 and 3.83.
It would not be accurate to apply the modern concept of a ‘fitment factor’ to the first five pay commissions. Earlier commissions revised salaries through broader restructuring methods, and there was no single uniform multiplier used across the system. However, the core objective remained the same — aligning government pay structures with prevailing economic conditions and administrative requirements.
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families. So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years.
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