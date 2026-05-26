8th Pay Commission: Which fitment factor could deliver biggest salary hike? Explained from 3.0x to 4.0x

The fitment factor has become one of the most closely watched issues in discussions on the 8th Pay Commission, with employee unions pushing for a major revision of salaries and pensions. Several unions have demanded a fitment factor of 3.0-4.0, arguing that rising living costs and inflation require a substantial pay increase.
If accepted, the minimum basic salary of central government employees could rise from ₹18,000 to nearly ₹69,000-72,000. With consultations and key meetings underway, the final decision is likely to shape salary and pension structures for the next 10 years.
The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016. This way, the 9th Pay Commission will be introduced in 2036. This highlights the importance of requesting such a fitment factor, as central government employees have limited opportunities to air their concerns.
As of today, discussions and consultations are ongoing between the 8th Pay Commission and the concerned employee unions, but no final fitment factor formula has been approved yet. Keeping these important aspects in mind, let us discuss the basic fundamental principles of the 8th Pay Commission and how the fitment factor will influence salary payments and pensions in the future.
The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body established by the Central government to propose a salary and pension revision mechanism for central government employees and pensioners. The current chairman of the 8th Pay Commission is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Commission has two more members: Pulak Ghosh (part-time) and Pankaj Jain, member secretary.
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to analyse, review and revise pensions, allowances and salaries, along with promotion structures, with a tentative effective date of 1 January 2026.
To put it simply, a fitment factor is a multiplier applied to revise existing basic pay and pensions. For example, the past two commissions, i.e., the 7th Pay Commission and the 6th Pay Commission, broadly used fitment factors of 2.57 and 1.86, respectively, for salary and pension revisions.
Let us take a look at the most recent demands regarding fitment factors raised by prominent employee unions and stakeholders, and how these demands can influence future salaries and payments.
Union / Organisation
Fitment Factor Demand
Proposed Minimum Basic Pay
Approx Revised Salary on ₹18,000 Basic
|Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS)
|4
|72,000
|72,000
|National Council-JCM (NCJCM)
|3.833
|₹69,000
|₹68,994
|Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation
|3.8
|₹65,000
|₹68,400
|All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF)
|3.833
|₹69,000
|₹68,994
|Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO)
|3.0–3.25
|₹54,000– ₹58,500
|₹54,000– ₹58,500
|All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)
|Minimum 3.0
|₹54,000
|₹54,000
The strongest and most aggressive demand has come from the BPMS; they are seeking a fitment factor of 4. The NCJCM Staff Side, which recently submitted a detailed memorandum, is seeking a 3.833 fitment factor along with a revised minimum salary of ₹69,000 for a five-unit family model. Similar demands have also been backed by AIDEF.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has proposed a slightly lower 3.8 fitment factor while demanding stronger pension guarantees, DA merger benefits and higher HRA and TA revisions.
On the other hand, organisations such as FNPO and AITUC have adopted a relatively moderate approach, demanding fitment factors of 3.0 or higher.
The salary revision formula is straightforward:
For example, under a 3.833 fitment factor, the current minimum basic salary of ₹18,000 could rise to nearly ₹69,000 before allowances such as DA, HRA, and TA are added. Therefore, using this formula, it is simple to project that the fitment factor proposed by BPMS is likely to deliver the largest salary hike if implemented.
The push for higher fitment factors reflects concerns over inflation, rising household expenditure, pension adequacy, and the growing gap between public-sector salaries and actual living costs. However, a higher multiplier would also substantially increase the government’s salary and pension burden.
As of today, no fitment factor has been officially finalised by the 8th Pay Commission. Consultations, open discussions, and idea-sharing with employee unions and stakeholders are ongoing, with key meetings scheduled for June 22–23 in Lucknow.
While unions such as NCJCM and AIDEF are pressing strongly for 3.833, with BPMS pushing for a 4x fitment factor, the final recommendation will be decided only after considering all views and acknowledging fiscal practicality. For more news, recent developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, you can visit: https://8cpc.gov.in/
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