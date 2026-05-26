8th Pay Commission: Which fitment factor could deliver biggest salary hike? Explained from 3.0x to 4.0x

8th Pay Commission fitment factor demands spark hopes of a major salary rise, with proposals from 3.0 to 4.0 set to reshape pensions, allowances and minimum basic pay.

Shivam Shukla
Published26 May 2026, 12:26 PM IST
3.0 vs 3.8 vs 3.833 v 4 Fitment Factor: Which 8th Pay commission formula could deliver the biggest salary hike? Check out details
3.0 vs 3.8 vs 3.833 v 4 Fitment Factor: Which 8th Pay commission formula could deliver the biggest salary hike? Check out details(Pixabay)

The fitment factor has become one of the most closely watched issues in discussions on the 8th Pay Commission, with employee unions pushing for a major revision of salaries and pensions. Several unions have demanded a fitment factor of 3.0-4.0, arguing that rising living costs and inflation require a substantial pay increase.

If accepted, the minimum basic salary of central government employees could rise from 18,000 to nearly 69,000-72,000. With consultations and key meetings underway, the final decision is likely to shape salary and pension structures for the next 10 years.

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016. This way, the 9th Pay Commission will be introduced in 2036. This highlights the importance of requesting such a fitment factor, as central government employees have limited opportunities to air their concerns.

As of today, discussions and consultations are ongoing between the 8th Pay Commission and the concerned employee unions, but no final fitment factor formula has been approved yet. Keeping these important aspects in mind, let us discuss the basic fundamental principles of the 8th Pay Commission and how the fitment factor will influence salary payments and pensions in the future.

What is the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body established by the Central government to propose a salary and pension revision mechanism for central government employees and pensioners. The current chairman of the 8th Pay Commission is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Commission has two more members: Pulak Ghosh (part-time) and Pankaj Jain, member secretary.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to analyse, review and revise pensions, allowances and salaries, along with promotion structures, with a tentative effective date of 1 January 2026.

What is a Fitment Factor?

To put it simply, a fitment factor is a multiplier applied to revise existing basic pay and pensions. For example, the past two commissions, i.e., the 7th Pay Commission and the 6th Pay Commission, broadly used fitment factors of 2.57 and 1.86, respectively, for salary and pension revisions.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Delay in wage revision could increase govt's fiscal costs

Let us take a look at the most recent demands regarding fitment factors raised by prominent employee unions and stakeholders, and how these demands can influence future salaries and payments.

8th Pay Commission: Official Fitment Factor Demands by Major Unions

Union / Organisation

Fitment Factor Demand

Proposed Minimum Basic Pay

Approx Revised Salary on 18,000 Basic

Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS)472,00072,000
National Council-JCM (NCJCM)3.833 69,000 68,994
Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation3.8 65,000 68,400
All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF)3.833 69,000 68,994
Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO)3.0–3.25 54,000– 58,500 54,000– 58,500
All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)Minimum 3.0 54,000 54,000

The strongest and most aggressive demand has come from the BPMS; they are seeking a fitment factor of 4. The NCJCM Staff Side, which recently submitted a detailed memorandum, is seeking a 3.833 fitment factor along with a revised minimum salary of 69,000 for a five-unit family model. Similar demands have also been backed by AIDEF.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has proposed a slightly lower 3.8 fitment factor while demanding stronger pension guarantees, DA merger benefits and higher HRA and TA revisions.

On the other hand, organisations such as FNPO and AITUC have adopted a relatively moderate approach, demanding fitment factors of 3.0 or higher.

How is the revised salary calculated?

The salary revision formula is straightforward:

Revised Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

For example, under a 3.833 fitment factor, the current minimum basic salary of 18,000 could rise to nearly 69,000 before allowances such as DA, HRA, and TA are added. Therefore, using this formula, it is simple to project that the fitment factor proposed by BPMS is likely to deliver the largest salary hike if implemented.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Here's how employees can submit feedback — Stepwise guide

The push for higher fitment factors reflects concerns over inflation, rising household expenditure, pension adequacy, and the growing gap between public-sector salaries and actual living costs. However, a higher multiplier would also substantially increase the government’s salary and pension burden.

What is the most likely fitment factor?

As of today, no fitment factor has been officially finalised by the 8th Pay Commission. Consultations, open discussions, and idea-sharing with employee unions and stakeholders are ongoing, with key meetings scheduled for June 22–23 in Lucknow.

While unions such as NCJCM and AIDEF are pressing strongly for 3.833, with BPMS pushing for a 4x fitment factor, the final recommendation will be decided only after considering all views and acknowledging fiscal practicality. For more news, recent developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, you can visit: https://8cpc.gov.in/

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