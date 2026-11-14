8th Pay Commission: Will central government salaries and pensions be revised every 5 years? What employee unions demand

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025. It is a temporary 3-member commission headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The commission was initially given 18 months to table its final report to the central government, as per the commission's terms of reference (ToR).

The objective of the 8th Pay Commission is primarily to listen to the grievances, views, and ideas of eligible unions and associations and then make a decision on the new fitment factor, allowances, salary and pension revisions, along with a host of other associated aspects.

Now, among the numerous demands listed by prominent unions and associations in their official memoranda, one of the most important ones is that eligible employee unions propose revising salaries and pensions every 5 years rather than 10.

If this demand is accepted and implemented, central government employees and pensioners might not have to wait a decade for their next pay revision. This demand has been made by several prominent employee unions and associations after consideration of basic factors such as rising inflation, day-to-day expenses, living costs, and rapidly changing economic conditions, which collectively warrant an earlier revision, as these factors are eroding the purchasing power of serving central government employees and pensioners.

For these core reasons only, the request to revise salaries every 5 years is urged, rather than every 10. Furthermore, a shorter revision cycle, as per the unions, will be of immense help, as it can ensure that the salaries and pensions of serving employees remain aligned with fundamentals and economic realities.

Which organisations have demanded a 5-year revision cycle? Prominent employee unions and associations have put forward different demands regarding the reduction of the 10-year revision cycle. Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS), for example, in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission on 7 August 2026, categorically included a 5-year revision cycle among its 13 key proposals and demands.

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Along similar lines, the staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has also elaborated on the need for more frequent salary revisions.

Whereas the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has argued that the long gap between successive pay commissions impacts the purchasing power of pensioners and serving central government employees.

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has even put forward the idea of establishing a permanent pay review body rather than appointing a new commission every 10 years, to deliver meaningful salary changes for individuals.

Why is this demand particularly important for pensioners? This issue is of immense significance for both serving employees and pensioners. It is even more significant for pensioners, as they do not receive annual increments like serving employees. Their dearness relief (DR) is revised twice a year to help them deal with rising inflation. Still, pensioner organisations want additional changes and measures to protect their incomes.

To help in tackling associated challenges, BPS has put forward a proposal for quarterly DA-DR revisions based on a 3-month average, full compensation for inflation, and consideration of merging dearness allowance (DA) with basic pension once it crosses 25%.

However, these are demands, not approved changes Still, as things stand today, the 8th Pay Commission has not announced any decision to reduce the revision cycle to 5 years or to some other numerical figure. The demands put forward by unions hence remain demands only.

Furthermore, the 8th Pay Commission panel will carefully review all such proposals and submit its final report in the next few months. The final report is tentatively expected to be tabled by May-June 2027. Then the central government will consider the commission’s recommendations before deciding whether to change the existing system or not.

Until then, the 10-year cycle will remain unchanged, and employees and pensioners should treat the 5-year proposal as a representation rather than an assured benefit or an assured upcoming change.