8th Pay Commission: Will civilian pensioners get One Rank One Pension? Key proposals explained

The 8th Pay Commission today, 3 September, completes 10 months since its constitution on 3 November 2025. The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body, given 18 months by the Union government to compile and submit its report on pay revisions, pension reforms, allowances and related aspects. The final report is tentatively expected to be submitted by the Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai-led panel in May-June 2027.

The Commission is scheduled to meet with several other employee associations, unions and stakeholders in the coming weeks. The upcoming meetings in Chandigarh from 16-18 September and in Bengaluru on 7-8 October can once again bring pension-related demands and grievances, including One Rank One Pension (OROP) for civilian employees, into focus.

These demands revolve around a key disparity: Employees retiring from the same rank after similar years of service can end up receiving pensions depending on when they retire.

Here are pension-related demands from various unions and associations.

Why do civilian employees want OROP? Consider two different Level 6 employees with comparable service. One retires in 2016 under the 7th Pay Commission and receives a basic pension of ₹24,500, with 58% Dearness Relief, which is about ₹38,710. A comparable individual retiring in 2026 can receive a significantly higher pension under the 8th Pay Commission.

This is where the concept of OROP comes into the picture. Civilian OROP, modelled on the armed forces system, seeks to ensure that employees retiring from the same rank with similar qualifying service receive comparable pensions irrespective of their actual retirement date.

Through their memorandums, several prominent employee and pensioner organizations have raised related demands before the 8th Pay Commission. These demands are discussed below.

Major pension-related demands of prominent unions

Organisation Key demand What it means for pensioners Ministerial Staff Association (MSA), Survey of India Notional fixation of past retirees' pensions in the 8th CPC Pay Matrix at the same stage as a current retiree of the same rank Could reduce the pension gap between employees who retired under different Pay Commissions by bringing earlier retirees to a comparable stage in the new Pay Matrix Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) Pension parity for retirees before and after January 1, 2026; pension at 67% of last pay drawn; family pension at 50%; minimum pension of ₹ 45,000 Seeks a more uniform pension structure across generations of pensioners and higher replacement of last drawn pay National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NCJCM) 3.833 fitment factor, extension of revised pay structures to pre-2026 pensioners and revision of pay and pension every five years A higher fitment factor could substantially raise revised pensions, while extending the revision to older retirees could prevent a fresh retirement-date disparity Railway Senior Citizens' Welfare Society (RSCWS) Consideration of OROP for civilian employees and correction of disparities between pensioners from different retirement periods Seeks comparable pensions for employees of the same rank and similar service, regardless of when they retired

Fitment factor may eventually determine outcome The NCJCM has proposed a 3.833 fitment factor and extension of revised benefits to pre-2026 retirees. It has also sought pay and pension revisions every five years rather than the current 10-year cycle.

If the 3.833 factor is adopted, the pension for a Level 6 employee retiring in 2026 could be around ₹93,900, based on the proposals cited. Whereas the one who retired in 2016 will continue to earn about ₹38,710. Hence, without a corresponding notional revision for earlier retirees, the pension gap could persist.

That also makes ‘notional fixation’ central to the OROP demand. A higher pension for new retirees alone would not create parity; past retirees would also need to be brought to an equivalent level.

As the 8th Pay Commission consultative and discussion process continues, the upcoming meetings could provide another platform for eligible employee unions and pensioner representatives to press these demands.