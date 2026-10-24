8th Pay Commission: Will DA merge with basic pay? What past panels decided and what employees should know

The 8th Pay Commission recently concluded its key meeting in Mumbai on 23 October. Over the last few months, the commission headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has held several meetings in prominent states and union territories, including Delhi, Ladakh, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Several prominent unions and associations have urged the 8th Pay Commission panel to make meaningful improvements to the treatment of dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR), and basic pay to objectively boost payouts for serving employees and pensioners.

Along similar lines, another key demand that continues to hold immense value is the merger of dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay, as serving central government employees and pensioners continue to wait for the final recommendations of the 3-member 8th Pay Commission panel.

Employee unions, hence, are seeking changes to the existing mechanism with the aim of helping serving employees better combat rising inflation. Changes include a DA merger at specified inflation levels (for example, when DA reaches 40% or 50%, depending on eventual approval if cleared) and revisions to the formula used to calculate the allowance.

Still, it is vital to keep in mind that the decisions made by previous Pay Commissions suggest that a merger is not automatic. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing how the earlier pay commissions approached DA merger and what the unions and associations are actually demanding from the 8th Pay Commission.

How the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions approached DA merger The 5th Pay Commission recommended the conversion of DA into dearness pay whenever the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 50% over the base index. This particular metric, i.e., dearness pay, was to account for all purposes, including retirement benefits. It also suggested 100% neutralisation of inflation through DA for employees across pay levels.

The 6th Pay Commission, on the other hand, took a different approach; it rejected the merger of DA with basic pay at any given stage. It put forward and argued that the revised pay structure already provided for periodic changes in allowances and benefits linked to price movements. It also strategically retained the twice-yearly DA revision schedule rather than recommending quarterly revisions.

Finally, the most recent 7th Pay Commission continued with the existing DA calculation methodology, stating that the formula had worked meaningfully well over the years. It did not recommend a major and profound change to the overall mechanism and methodology.

What are employees seeking from the 8th Pay Commission? Several prominent employee unions, associations and pensioner organisations have renewed their demands for constructive changes in how these key metrics are treated. For example, the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has requested the merger of DA with basic pay once the allowance crosses 25%.

Furthermore, Bharat Pensioners Samaj has called for quarterly DA and dearness allowance (DR) revisions instead of half-yearly revisions and also the consideration of DR merger with basic pension beyond the same threshold.

On similar lines, other organisations have put forward the idea that the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) calculation methodology be carefully analysed and reviewed. Arguing that it should better reflect household expenses and government employees' consumption patterns.

How will these demands influence the decision of the 8th Pay Commission panel? The 3-member 8th Pay Commission panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will carefully examine these demands and observations from prominent unions while preparing its final recommendations.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How higher basic pay could boost your earnings over 20 years

Still, as of today, the DA merger, changes to the calculation formula and the timing of actual implementation remain undecided. That is why central government employees and pensioners should treat union proposals as demands only, not as confirmed or assured benefits, until and unless the central government takes a final decision.