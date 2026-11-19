8th Pay Commission: A government pension of ₹22,450 could rise to ₹30,083 a month if a fresh proposal before the 8th Pay Commission is accepted. Bharat Pensioners Samaj wants the minimum monthly pension raised to ₹45,000, the pension rate increased from 50% to 67% of last pay drawn, and family pension lifted from 30% to 50%.

The proposal could mean an additional ₹7,633 a month for a retired employee drawing a last basic salary of ₹44,900. For pensioners on lower salaries, the proposed ₹45,000 minimum could prove even more significant.

But the demands are far from settled. The 7th Pay Commission had rejected a similar proposal to increase pension rates, arguing that successive pay revisions already improved retirement benefits. The 8th CPC must now weigh the case for higher payouts against the cost to government finances.

8th Pay Commission pension demand: What are pensioners asking for? The BPS memorandum to the 8th CPC puts forward three key changes:

Minimum monthly pension: Increase it to ₹ 45,000.

45,000. Regular pension: Raise it from 50% to 67% of the last pay drawn.

Family pension: Increase it from 30% to 50% of the last pay drawn. The demand for a higher pension rate is not new. Pensioners had made a similar representation to the 7th CPC, which considered the proposal but decided against increasing the existing rates.

The 7th CPC had argued that pension benefits had already been improved under the 6th CPC. The earlier revision removed the requirement of 33 years of qualifying service and ensured that pension was calculated at 50% of the last pay or average emoluments over the final 10 months, whichever was more beneficial.

It also pointed out that regular salary revisions would automatically increase the last pay drawn and, consequently, the pension amount.

8th Pay Commission: How much more pension could retirees receive? The proposed increase from 50% to 67% could make a noticeable difference to monthly retirement income.

Consider a government employee retiring at Level 6 with a last basic salary of ₹44,900 under the 7th CPC pay matrix.

At the existing rate of 50%, the employee would receive a monthly pension of ₹22,450. If the proposed 67% rate is accepted, the amount would rise to approximately ₹30,083.

That would mean an additional ₹7,633 every month, or ₹91,596 over a year.

Pension calculation Existing rate Proposed Rate Monthly pension ₹ 22,450 ₹ 30,083 Annual pension ₹ 2,69,400 ₹ 3,60,996 Monthly family pension ₹ 13,470 ₹ 22,450

Illustration based on a last basic pay of ₹44,900. Amounts exclude dearness relief and other allowances.

The actual increase would depend on an employee's last basic pay. For example, a Level 1 retiree with a last basic pay of ₹18,000 could receive an additional ₹3,060 per month. For a Level 12 employee drawing ₹78,800, the difference could be ₹13,396 a month.

This is also why the pensioners' association wants a minimum pension of ₹45,000. A percentage-based increase alone may not provide sufficient support to retirees who earned lower salaries during their service.

Family pension could rise by ₹ 8,980 a month The proposal also seeks better financial protection for the families of deceased government employees and pensioners.

Currently, family pension is generally calculated at 30% of the last pay drawn. BPS wants this increased to 50%.

For an employee whose last basic salary was ₹44,900, family pension would rise from ₹13,470 to ₹22,450 a month. This translates into an additional ₹8,980.

The 7th CPC had also examined requests to extend the enhanced family pension period for deaths after retirement from seven to 10 years, but did not recommend the change.

Will a higher pension increase retirement gratuity? Not necessarily. An increase in the pension rate does not automatically translate into a higher gratuity payment.

Gratuity is calculated separately, based on an employee's last emoluments and qualifying service. The maximum retirement gratuity ceiling, which was raised to ₹20 lakh under the 7th CPC, has since been increased to ₹25 lakh.

A higher pension percentage alone would therefore not change the gratuity amount. Any increase would depend on changes to the underlying pay and gratuity rules.

Will 8th Pay Commission accept ₹ 45,000 minimum pension demand? The commission will have to consider the financial implications of increasing pension payments across the government workforce, alongside the concerns of retirees seeking better post-retirement security.