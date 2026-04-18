8th Pay Commission: Will salaries rise to ₹69,000? When will it be implemented? How much arrears will employees get?

8th Pay Commission 2026: Employee unions have tabled their proposal for the 8th Pay Commission salary hike, detailing a new pay structure for central government staffers.
The 8th CPC, established last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently evaluating changes to salaries, pensions, and allowances.
The Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport allowance, pension, and everything else are built on the revised basic pay.
The fitment factor is essentially a multiplier used to determine the revised basic pay of a government employee when transitioning from an old pay structure to a new one.
It is the "magic number" that ensures a uniform salary hike across all levels of the pay matrix, from entry-level staff to top-tier officials.
|Pay Commission
|Fitment Factor
|Minimum Basic Pay
|7th CPC (2016)
|2.57
|₹18,000
|8th CPC (demand)
|3.83
|₹69,000
National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the main body representing central government staff, proposed the 3.83 fitment factor.
Currently, it is only a demand. Nothing has been finalised yet. The government will decide the actual number.
The employee representatives have demanded ₹69,000 as the minimum basic pay under the 8th Pay Commission based on a detailed recalculation of the Aykroyd Formula.
They want this revision, based on the following logic:
Once the 8th CPC is implemented, salary will be calculated using this formula:
To this new basic pay, add:
Even a small change in fitment factor will lead to a big jump in take-home pay.
Under the current rules, DA continues to be revised twice a year. However, once the 8th CPC is implemented, the existing DA (expected to hit 65-70% by mid-2026) will likely be merged into the basic pay, effectively resetting the DA to zero.
The official reference date for the 8th Pay Commission is 1 January 2026.
Because the commission has 18 months to submit its final report (placing the finalisation around mid-2027), the government will likely pay arrears for the intervening period.
Employees will continue to receive their current salaries under the 7th CPC until the formal notification of the 8th CPC is issued. Once notified, the revised pay will be calculated retrospectively from 1 January 2026, and the difference will be paid as a lump-sum arrear.
For pensioners, the discussion has shifted toward social security. While the government introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in April 2025, the NC-JCM remains firm on the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Proposals also include increasing the full pension to 67% of the last drawn pay (up from 50%).
Pension is linked directly to the last drawn basic pay. If the basic pay rises sharply:
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Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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