8th Pay Commission: Will salaries rise to ₹69,000? When will it be implemented? How much arrears will employees get?

8th Pay Commission 2026: Employee unions have tabled their proposal for the 8th Pay Commission salary hike, detailing a new pay structure for central government staffers.

The 8th CPC, established last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently evaluating changes to salaries, pensions, and allowances.

What are the key demands? Rising minimum basic pay to ₹ 69,000

69,000 Fitment factor of 3.83

Annual increment of 6%

HRA minimum slab at 30%

Pension at 67% of last pay drawn

Family pension at 50%

Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

8th Pay Commission 2026: What actually changes? Basic pay

Pay matrix/salary structure

Allowances and pension formula The Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport allowance, pension, and everything else are built on the revised basic pay.

What is the fitment factor? The fitment factor is essentially a multiplier used to determine the revised basic pay of a government employee when transitioning from an old pay structure to a new one.

It is the "magic number" that ensures a uniform salary hike across all levels of the pay matrix, from entry-level staff to top-tier officials.

Pay Commission Fitment Factor Minimum Basic Pay 7th CPC (2016) 2.57 ₹ 18,000 8th CPC (demand) 3.83 ₹ 69,000

National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the main body representing central government staff, proposed the 3.83 fitment factor.

Currently, it is only a demand. Nothing has been finalised yet. The government will decide the actual number.

Minimum Basic Pay — ₹ 69,000 The employee representatives have demanded ₹69,000 as the minimum basic pay under the 8th Pay Commission based on a detailed recalculation of the Aykroyd Formula.

They want this revision, based on the following logic:

Inflation has eroded real incomes since 2016

Housing, education, and healthcare costs have risen sharply

DA has crossed 50%, showing cost pressures

Salary must reflect current living standards, not 2016 benchmarks New Salary Calculation by 8th Pay Commission Once the 8th CPC is implemented, salary will be calculated using this formula:

Old Basic Pay x Fitment Factor = New Basic Pay To this new basic pay, add:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport Allowance (TA) Even a small change in fitment factor will lead to a big jump in take-home pay.

Dearness Allowance (DA) Under the current rules, DA continues to be revised twice a year. However, once the 8th CPC is implemented, the existing DA (expected to hit 65-70% by mid-2026) will likely be merged into the basic pay, effectively resetting the DA to zero.

Arrears: Will employees get retroactive pay? The official reference date for the 8th Pay Commission is 1 January 2026.

Because the commission has 18 months to submit its final report (placing the finalisation around mid-2027), the government will likely pay arrears for the intervening period.

Employees will continue to receive their current salaries under the 7th CPC until the formal notification of the 8th CPC is issued. Once notified, the revised pay will be calculated retrospectively from 1 January 2026, and the difference will be paid as a lump-sum arrear.

Pension Benefits: OPS vs UPS For pensioners, the discussion has shifted toward social security. While the government introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in April 2025, the NC-JCM remains firm on the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Proposals also include increasing the full pension to 67% of the last drawn pay (up from 50%).

What does this mean for pensioners? Pension is linked directly to the last drawn basic pay. If the basic pay rises sharply:

Pension rises automatically

Family pension also increases

DA on pension continues