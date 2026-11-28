The 8th Central Pay Commission has stepped up its consultation process, seeking detailed information from the Union Territory of Ladakh on employees' demands for salary upgrades, pay parity, promotions, and career progression.
The latest development could bring several long-pending service-related issues of government employees in Ladakh under the Commission's consideration.
Constituted on 3 November 2025, the 8th Pay Commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations, which puts the expected deadline around May 2027. While 1 January 2026 is considered the likely effective date based on the 10-year revision cycle, the government has not confirmed the implementation date.
The Finance Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh issued a circular on 26 November 2026, seeking department-wise information on queries raised by the 8th CPC following its visit to the UT.
The circular stated, “During the visit of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to the UT of Ladakh, various Departments of the UT Administration of Ladakh and Employees' Associations had submitted representations highlighting their respective demands and issues relating to pay structure, pay anomalies, career progression and other service-related matters.”
“Based on these representations, the 8th CPC has now raised certain queries and sought detailed clarifications and relevant information from the UT Administration,” it added.
It has directed all Administrative Departments and Heads of Departments to submit their replies by 30 November 2026, so the information can be compiled and forwarded to the Commission.
The circular further stated, “The matter may kindly be treated as most urgent.”
The Commission has raised 33 queries covering various departments of the Ladakh administration, seeking details of existing pay structures, employee strength, recruitment qualifications, promotional avenues and financial upgradation schemes. Some of the major areas on which it has sought clarifications include:
Disclaimer: The circular seeks information and clarifications; it does not announce any pay hike or confirm acceptance of the proposals.