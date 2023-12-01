9 best ELSS funds to invest in 2024; check here
ELSS stand as a favoured investment choice for tax savings under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. They provide a dual advantage of tax savings along with the potential for wealth creation.
Considering the tax implications is essential when making investment decisions. Failing to grasp the tax ramifications of your investments can have a substantial impact on your overall financial health. This clarifies why certain investors opt for placing their funds in equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) to not just build wealth but also benefit from tax savings. Unlike most tax saving schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSCs), etc., these funds invest in stocks.