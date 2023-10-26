9 financial tips to navigate the festive season
As the eagerly anticipated festival season approaches, it's crucial to emphasize the significance of practising mindful spending habits. Here we will explore the risks of overspending, gift taxation, and effective strategies for managing your savings throughout this festive period.
What is probably the best part of the year is on us – the festive season; Navratri, Dussehra, which will be closely followed by Deepavali, Christmas and New Year. Unarguably the part of the year when people are the happiest… and spend, and spend and spend.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message