9 in 10 Indian LGBTQIA+ individuals prioritise savings for financial security: Report
LGBTQIA+ community in India shows commendable awareness of life insurance products, with 99% awareness but only 68% ownership. They prioritize savings over spending and allocate a significant portion of their income towards securing their financial future
New Delhi: Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life) 's flagship study, the India Protection Quotient Survey (IPQ), in partnership with KANTAR, has revealed insights into the financial preparedness of the LGBTQIA+ community in India from the perspective of life insurance.