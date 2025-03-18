₹9 lakh lost in fake bank call—Simple steps to protect yourself from credit card fraud

A recent credit card scam in UT has highlighted the increasing dangers of digital financial crimes. The cyber unit of UT police has filed a criminal complaint against an unknown offender who scammed ₹8.69 lakh from Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 31. The fraud occurred on December 23rd, 2024, showing how cybercriminals are exploiting technological trust to defraud unsuspecting victims, reported TOI.
Rajesh Kumar received a call from a fraudster impersonating a Punjab National Bank (PNB) employee. The scammer convinced Rajesh to stay on a WhatsApp video call, during which he was asked to display his entire credit card collection, including cards from American Express and Axis Bank, for identification verification.
Soon after, Rajesh received a fraudulent link disguised as an application form. Clicking on the link led to unauthorized transactions on his credit cards. The criminal made six fraudulent charges totalling ₹8,69,400 on his American Express card and withdrew ₹60,000 from his Axis Bank card. Rajesh reported the incident immediately, which led to the deactivation of his cards.
Digital fraud combined with phishing actions and impersonation schemes are frequently found in modern credit card scams which have become more sophisticated.
In conclusion, cyber scam continues to rise in numbers while criminal schemers develop fresh tactics to deceive individuals' trust. Rajesh Kumar's situation demonstrates how a person with vigilance can still become the target of meticulous criminal planning.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)