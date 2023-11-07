9 unique investing lessons from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Corroborating your investment strategy with cricket may seem odd, though you cannot help noticing so many eerie similarities between the two. Just as cricket isn't a single moment but a continuous endeavour that captivates our attention, investing demands strategy and guidance for the long term.
Talk about cricket and you will find even the busiest people singing rhapsodies of praise for the Indian team. The effusively enthusiastic and ecstatic expression of feeling that the world witnessed when South Africa collapsed to a lowly 83 to our men in blue, on November 05, 2023, spoke volumes of the rigorous training that the Indian team underwent before participating in the World Cup 2023 match. So much so, that someone on X (erstwhile, Twitter) tweeted, “Our batsmen are doing good because they practice with great bowlers. Our bowlers are doing good because they practice with great batsmen."