90% investors prefer digital gold to diversify portfolio: Report

Gaurav Mathur, founder & MD, SafeGold, said, “With the emergence of digitization and new age, millennials are redefining their investment strategies. They are shunning traditional investments like bonds, real estate, equity shares etc. in favour of digital options for a better and secure future. With this data survey, we witnessed the inclination towards new age investment options among investors. We are also very excited to see how digital gold is paving its way into the portfolio’s of investors giving us the opportunity to further educate and ressaure consumers about it being a strategic investment asset."