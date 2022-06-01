90% investors prefer digital gold to diversify portfolio: Report

90% investors prefer digital gold to diversify portfolio: Report2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- In India, 46% of respondents invest in gold during festivities or the marriage season, while 26% stated that they invest in gold on a monthly basis
With an increase in digitalization, the share of new age investments like digital gold has gone up and is slowly paving its way into the portfolio of investors, according to a survey by SafeGold, a platform accelerating the digital gold ecosystem in India released today.
The survey found 90% of respondents projected an inclination towards digital gold as their preferred choice of investment for diversification of portfolio. Digital gold has gained traction and people are exploring the risk free, storage proof digital investment option.
The survey, which aimed to understand digital investors‘ consumer behaviour and preferences, saw participation from 1000+ respondents. The average age group of the respondents was between 30-40 years, majorly based out of Metro cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Bangalore.
Gold has always been considered a durable store of value and a hedge against inflation. 67% of the respondents said that they invest in gold owing to its long term gains
In India, consumers across age and genders, invest in gold for purposes like gifting, wedding, religious connotations, investments, etc. 46% of respondents invest in gold during festivities or the marriage season, while 26% stated that they invest in gold on a monthly basis, as per the survey.
With the growing affinities around other digital investment avenues and the Web3 investment ecosystem, like NFT’s and cryptocurrency, investors are keen to explore this space. However, over 38% of respondents said that they do not understand crypto and 30% are hesitant to invest in this space
Gaurav Mathur, founder & MD, SafeGold, said, “With the emergence of digitization and new age, millennials are redefining their investment strategies. They are shunning traditional investments like bonds, real estate, equity shares etc. in favour of digital options for a better and secure future. With this data survey, we witnessed the inclination towards new age investment options among investors. We are also very excited to see how digital gold is paving its way into the portfolio’s of investors giving us the opportunity to further educate and ressaure consumers about it being a strategic investment asset."
SafeGold witnessed a whopping 70% growth in the number of users in the last 6 months alone and the revenue numbers have increased by 300% in the last 3 years with an annual revenue of 2000 crores ending 31st March 2022, as per the company.