₹90,000 ‘adulting bill’: Gurugram man leaves internet stunned by his monthly spending breakdown

A 25-year-old product manager from Gurugram has triggered a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses in a viral Instagram reel. The video, posted by Shivank Goel, struck a chord with many young professionals navigating the rising cost of living in India’s metro cities.

In the now-viral clip, Shivank candidly explains how nearly ₹90,000 disappeared from his account in just one month — despite what he described as a relatively simple lifestyle.

“Here's how much money I spent in a month as a 25 year old product manager living alone in Gurgaon,” he said in the video.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the monthly expenses of a 25-year-old product manager living alone in Gurugram? ⌵ A 25-year-old product manager in Gurugram shared a monthly expense breakdown totaling ₹90,000. This included rent, household expenses, utilities, groceries, investments, a trip, and miscellaneous spending. 2 How much does rent cost for a 2BHK apartment in Gurugram? ⌵ The product manager in the article pays ₹18,000 per month for a 2BHK apartment in Gurugram, which he considered a good deal for the city. Another couple in Gurugram pays ₹37,000 per month for a semi-furnished 2BHK apartment including maintenance. 3 What are typical monthly expenses for a working couple in Gurugram? ⌵ A working couple in Gurugram reported monthly expenses ranging from ₹75,000 to ₹80,000. This included rent, maintenance, car fueling, utilities, shopping, and eating out. 4 How are monthly salaries typically divided for expenses, savings, and investments? ⌵ A common budgeting approach is the 50/30/20 rule, allocating 50% to essentials like rent and utilities, 30% to lifestyle spending, and 20% to savings and investments like SIPs and emergency funds. 5 Why is it important to include insurance premiums in monthly salary division? ⌵ Insurance premiums, including health and term insurance, are crucial for financial planning. Allocating funds for them ensures that unexpected events don't derail financial goals and provides security for dependents.

According to Shivank, he lives alone in a 2BHK apartment in Gurgaon and pays ₹18,000 as rent, which he described as “honestly, a steal for this city.”

He added that household expenses came to ₹2,000, while electricity cost him another ₹1,000. Internet subscriptions, Wi-Fi and phone bills together averaged around ₹3,000 every month.

‘I Survive On Office Meals And Cabs’

One part of the video that especially caught the internet’s attention was his claim that he spends almost nothing on daily commute and food because his workplace covers both.

“Commute and food, zero because I survive on office meals and cabs,” Shivank said, before jokingly adding, “There's a reason I romanticise my 9-5.”

Apart from essentials, he said he spent around ₹5,000 on groceries and protein powder. He also revealed that he invests ₹20,000 every month through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans).

“I also invest 20K in SIPs because I can't be trusted with idle money in my account,” he said.

However, the biggest dent in his finances came from a trip that cost him ₹30,000.

“Now following is where things get questionable. I went on a trip that cost 30K. The trip was great. I was not when I saw the bank statement,” he joked.

He further revealed that another ₹10,000 went into miscellaneous expenses, including laundry, shopping and “random 2AM Amazon orders.”

Summing it all up, Shivank said his “total wallet damage” for the month stood at ₹90,000.

“What is scary is because I don't go out, I don't party and I have no expensive hobbies. But I guess adulting in these big cities is just one long bill,” he concluded.

In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote, “I tried to track my expenses…now I regret having awareness💸”

“Here’s how much I spent in this month as a product manager living alone in Gurgaon,” he added.

Internet Reacts The reel quickly gained traction online, with social media users debating whether the spending was relatable, excessive or simply reflective of life in a city like Gurgaon.

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One user questioned the need for such high expenses and suggested a cheaper alternative.

“Isn’t this extra circular bill….. just live in pg bro hardly 25k for a month including monthly expenses 10k by hand …. Y spending 90k just suggesting,” the comment read.

Another user pointed out that even with office meals and transport covered, the total amount still seemed high.

“Scary part was 90k after doing cabs and meals from office,” the user wrote.

Others, however, were more surprised by the relatively low rent and utility costs.

“Cost for House help and electricity in Gurgaon weather is also steal alongside rent,” one person commented.

A different user appeared shocked at the rent figure itself and wrote, “Broooo where did u get 2 bhk rental house at 18,000 in gurgoan😭. Shocking, details pls😂”

Some users also debated whether investments should be counted as expenses at all.

“You can't add 20k SIP in your expenses, it's an investment,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, one line from Shivank’s video seemed to resonate strongly with many viewers.

“Felt it when you said, ‘can’t be trusted with Idle money in account,’” a user wrote.