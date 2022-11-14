92% of Indian SMEs focused on adopting ESG measures: Survey

While it is very positive to see that SMEs are looking at ESG Ratings with some criticality, the survey also revealed a few challenges for adoption. These include the cost of deployment of ESG initiatives coupled with ROI assessments of ESG investments (57%), lack of knowledge about how to measure the success of their ESG projects (87%) and how to implement ESG frameworks and solutions (81%). Failing to ensure compliance and policies (75%) and lack of funding (60%) are also areas of concern.