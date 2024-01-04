9.3 lakh lives lost to cancer in India, urging the need for comprehensive health insurance
As the number of cancer cases continues to rise, having a versatile and inclusive health insurance policy with sufficient coverage is becoming increasingly important.
In 2019, India recorded approximately 1.2 million new cancer cases and 9,30,000 deaths, securing its position as the second-largest contributor to the disease burden in Asia for that year, as revealed in a recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal.