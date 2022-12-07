93% of retail investors show interest in new-age financial products: Survey

Further, the report also points to the source of financial information for retail investors. Seventy-three per cent of them are informed about financial products with family and peers being their primary source of information, while 52% turn to financial influencers as a key avenue to learn about wealth management. Interestingly, 61% of retail investors prefer not to pay for financial advice. Those who are ready to pay fall between 45-60 years of age and have more than 20% in monthly savings.