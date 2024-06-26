94% of health insurance claims approved; online path achieves 97%, report finds
Health insurance claims process is a litmus test of insurer's commitment. Policybazaar report shows 97% approval rates for online claims. Payout amounts at 87% need improvement. Customer satisfaction at 86% is positive. Claim rejections often due to non-disclosure of pre-existing conditions.
94% of health insurance claims are typically approved by insurance companies, underscoring a robust foundation within the industry, according to a recent report by Policybazaar. Notably, this figure climbs to 97% for claims initiated through online channels, demonstrating the efficiency and potential transparency facilitated by digital platforms in the claims process.