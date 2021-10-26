94% of the affluent in India have set new life goals post pandemic: Survey

Retirement is at risk: A late start to retirement planning, combined with the pandemic-induced confidence gap, leaves a significant proportion of affluent consumers at risk of a shortfall for their retirement. The survey found that 33% of respondents who are not yet retired have not started saving for retirement, yet 43% of the affluent in India anticipate depending on investment income in retirement. At the same time, 54% plan to retire before the age of 65 and in the last 18 months, 20% have set a new financial goal of retiring early. This shows a disconnect between current actions and future expectations, if a confidence gap is holding them back from investing, as per the survey.

