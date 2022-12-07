98% customers want to buy landlord insurance from rental listing provider: Survey

The standard protection included with the majority of rentals on listing sites often overlaps with a host’s own policy, meaning they’re overpaying for their insurance. Embedded landlord insurance overcomes this issue, especially in countries where landlord insurance is not mandated and underinsurance occurs. An on-demand offering that streamlines host protection and landlord insurance has the potential to eliminate overlap and help hosts save money on either their policy or listing fees. Data showed that 32% of hosts favor paying less to their short-term rental listing site while 35% favor paying less for Landlord or Homeowner Insurance.