A 3-step plan to thrive in a falling equity market
- The challenge comes from the psychological mind games a falling market plays on you
Indian equity markets are down 10-15% over the last few months. Will they fall further? Unfortunately, historical evidence shows that it is impossible to consistently predict short- term market movements. So, how do we deal with this dilemma? Here is where you can use the ‘preparation approach’ vs the ‘prediction approach’.