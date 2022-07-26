A 3-step plan to thrive in a falling equity market

Understanding historical odds of temporary market falls: The last 42+ years history of the Sensex shows that Indian equity markets experience a 10-20% temporary fall almost every year. There were only three of the 42 years when the intra-year fall was less than 10%. When viewed from a historical lens, the recent fall is perfectly normal and nothing to be surprised about. Larger temporary falls of 30-60% are less frequent and usually occur once every 7-10 years. We must learn to accept and endure 10-20% temporary falls every year and a 30-60% fall once every 7-10 years. A temporary decline should not be viewed as a ‘fine’ to be avoided but rather as an ‘emotional fee’ that must be paid for long-term equity returns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}