A 30% salary hike or bedtime with his toddler? Parent's career dilemma sparks debate over the real cost of switching job

A 30% salary hike may look like an obvious career move, but for a parent with a toddler, a better-paying job can come with a less visible cost. Longer commutes, additional childcare expenses and fewer evenings with the child can reduce the financial benefit of switching jobs.

The dilemma raises a practical personal-finance question. How much of a higher salary does an employee actually get to keep after income tax and the additional costs of taking up a new job?

The answer depends on more than the headline increment. The salary structure, tax liability, commuting expenses and childcare arrangements all affect the amount left over at the end of the month. A parent must also weigh these monetary gains against the time the new role demands.

A 30% salary hike does not mean 30% more take-home pay Consider an employee earning ₹18 lakh a year who receives a 30% hike to ₹23.4 lakh. Assuming the new tax regime, a ₹75,000 standard deduction and no other income or deductions, the additional tax reduces the benefit of the raise.

Annual calculation Current job New job Gross salary ₹ 18,00,000 ₹ 23,40,000 Standard deduction ₹ 75,000 ₹ 75,000 Taxable income ₹ 17,25,000 ₹ 22,65,000 Income tax, including 4% cess ₹ 1,50,800 ₹ 2,76,900 Salary after income tax ₹ 16,49,200 ₹ 20,63,100 Additional salary after tax — ₹ 4,13,900 a year Illustrative calculation for FY 2026-27, assuming the stated tax rules apply. Actual take-home pay will depend on salary structure and payroll deductions.

The employee's gross salary increases by ₹5.4 lakh a year, but the additional tax reduces the gain to about ₹4.14 lakh annually, or ₹34,492 a month, before accounting for the extra costs of the new job.

Childcare and commuting can eat into the raise The post-tax increase is not the final financial gain. If the new job requires the parent to leave home earlier or return later, the family may need to pay for additional daycare hours, a nanny or household help. A longer commute can also increase fuel, cab or public transport expenses.

To see how these costs affect the decision, assume the employee incurs an additional ₹5,000 a month on commuting, ₹12,000 on childcare and ₹3,000 on meals and other work-related expenses. These are illustrative assumptions, not verified expenses from the parent's situation.

Monthly calculation Amount Additional salary after tax ₹ 34,492 Extra commuting expenses − ₹ 5,000 Additional childcare costs − ₹ 12,000 Extra meals and work-related expenses − ₹ 3,000 Net additional money per month ₹ 14,492 Net additional money per year ₹ 1,73,900 Only expenses that increase because of the job switch should be deducted. Figures are illustrative.

In this scenario, just under ₹14,500 a month remains after tax and additional expenses. The employee receives a 30% increase in gross salary, but the net financial gain is considerably smaller.

The outcome could change if the employer offers transport, subsidised childcare, flexible working hours or a hybrid arrangement. Conversely, the benefit could shrink further if the parent needs a full-time caregiver or incurs higher commuting costs.

The decision goes beyond the monthly salary The financial calculation can establish whether switching jobs leaves the household with more money, but it cannot determine how much a parent values spending evenings with their child.

A higher-paying role may offer benefits beyond immediate take-home pay, including better career progression, larger future increments, greater job security or access to senior positions. Equally, a job with a smaller immediate financial advantage may be more attractive if it offers flexible hours, a shorter commute or more time at home.

Parents should compare the actual take-home pay from both jobs, rather than relying on the percentage hike or total cost to company. They should also distinguish between existing household expenses and costs that arise specifically because of the switch. If the family already pays for daycare, for instance, only the additional childcare cost should be counted.