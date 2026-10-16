A 30% salary hike or bedtime with his toddler? Parent's career dilemma sparks debate over the real cost of switching job

A 30% salary hike may look like an obvious career move, but for a parent with a toddler, a better-paying job can come with a less visible cost. Longer commutes, additional childcare expenses and fewer evenings with the child can reduce the financial benefit of switching jobs.
The dilemma raises a practical personal-finance question. How much of a higher salary does an employee actually get to keep after income tax and the additional costs of taking up a new job?
The answer depends on more than the headline increment. The salary structure, tax liability, commuting expenses and childcare arrangements all affect the amount left over at the end of the month. A parent must also weigh these monetary gains against the time the new role demands.
Consider an employee earning ₹18 lakh a year who receives a 30% hike to ₹23.4 lakh. Assuming the new tax regime, a ₹75,000 standard deduction and no other income or deductions, the additional tax reduces the benefit of the raise.
Annual calculation
Current job
New job
|Gross salary
|₹18,00,000
|₹23,40,000
|Standard deduction
|₹75,000
|₹75,000
|Taxable income
|₹17,25,000
|₹22,65,000
|Income tax, including 4% cess
|₹1,50,800
|₹2,76,900
|Salary after income tax
|₹16,49,200
|₹20,63,100
|Additional salary after tax
|—
|₹4,13,900 a year
|Illustrative calculation for FY 2026-27, assuming the stated tax rules apply. Actual take-home pay will depend on salary structure and payroll deductions.
The employee's gross salary increases by ₹5.4 lakh a year, but the additional tax reduces the gain to about ₹4.14 lakh annually, or ₹34,492 a month, before accounting for the extra costs of the new job.
The post-tax increase is not the final financial gain. If the new job requires the parent to leave home earlier or return later, the family may need to pay for additional daycare hours, a nanny or household help. A longer commute can also increase fuel, cab or public transport expenses.
To see how these costs affect the decision, assume the employee incurs an additional ₹5,000 a month on commuting, ₹12,000 on childcare and ₹3,000 on meals and other work-related expenses. These are illustrative assumptions, not verified expenses from the parent's situation.
Monthly calculation
Amount
|Additional salary after tax
|₹34,492
|Extra commuting expenses
|− ₹5,000
|Additional childcare costs
|− ₹12,000
|Extra meals and work-related expenses
|− ₹3,000
|Net additional money per month
|₹14,492
|Net additional money per year
|₹1,73,900
|Only expenses that increase because of the job switch should be deducted. Figures are illustrative.
In this scenario, just under ₹14,500 a month remains after tax and additional expenses. The employee receives a 30% increase in gross salary, but the net financial gain is considerably smaller.
The outcome could change if the employer offers transport, subsidised childcare, flexible working hours or a hybrid arrangement. Conversely, the benefit could shrink further if the parent needs a full-time caregiver or incurs higher commuting costs.
The financial calculation can establish whether switching jobs leaves the household with more money, but it cannot determine how much a parent values spending evenings with their child.
A higher-paying role may offer benefits beyond immediate take-home pay, including better career progression, larger future increments, greater job security or access to senior positions. Equally, a job with a smaller immediate financial advantage may be more attractive if it offers flexible hours, a shorter commute or more time at home.
Parents should compare the actual take-home pay from both jobs, rather than relying on the percentage hike or total cost to company. They should also distinguish between existing household expenses and costs that arise specifically because of the switch. If the family already pays for daycare, for instance, only the additional childcare cost should be counted.
The extra time required by the new job also deserves attention. A longer commute and extended working hours can reduce the time available for family life, even when the financial gain is positive. While this time cannot be assigned an objective rupee value, it is part of the trade-off the family is making.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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