A beginner's handbook for new investors: 10 important things you must know as you begin your journey in stock market
Embarking on the journey of stock market investing can be both exhilarating and daunting for beginners. The realm of stocks and investments can seem like an intricate maze, but with the right knowledge and approach, even novice investors can navigate this landscape. This beginner's handbook aims to provide a fundamental understanding of stocks, particularly for those entering the world of Demat accounts.