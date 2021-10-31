A breakdown of India’s fantasy sports industry

Taxes in any form are important for the government. In case of direct taxes, the government will get the whole amount of income tax paid by users and such platforms. If income of any user is more than ₹10,000, the fantasy platform should deduct tax and deposit it with the central government directly. The users can claim credit of such TDS (tax deducted at source) from their tax liability. The government received TDS on winnings in FY19 to the tune of ₹93 crore, which had increased to ₹250 crore by FY20. The amount could have been higher if users who were earning less than ₹10,000 in an FY had also deposited tax with the government. In case of Indirect taxes, GST payments on services offered by platforms will be shared by the central and state government in most cases. GST collections from such platforms also increased 2.6 times in FY20 to about ₹445 crore from ₹166 crore in FY19 according Indiatech. Apart from taxes, these fantasy platforms have indirectly generated ₹2,600 crore revenue for ancillary industries as well, including payment gateways, technology providers etc.