A case for bolstering SME IPOs for the wealthy investor
Summary
- Last year was remarkable for small and medium enterprises, with 182 companies getting listed on SME exchanges via IPOs. But to bolster participation in SME IPOs and protect investors, the market expects a few regulatory enhancements
There is a life lesson to be had in the growth of Chinese bamboo. The tree takes about five years to sprout. But once it does, it has a growth spurt, rising to even 80 feet in just a few weeks. That is what has been happening with SME IPOs in the recent past.