A case for bolstering SME IPOs for the wealthy investor

A simple listing process, but also less scrutiny

One of the primary draws in the SME IPO process is the relative ease with which companies can raise capital from listing on the SME exchanges. While mainline IPOs on NSE and BSE require stricter regulatory scrutiny and approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, SME IPOs need only an exchange approval. Filing of the listing prospectus with Sebi is a post-IPO formality for record-keeping purposes. But this relative ease places the onus on investors to look deeper into a company before investing in it.