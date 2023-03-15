A case for marginal relief in the new tax regime

A case for marginal relief in the new tax regime1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
One of the proposals that has made Union budget 2023 very popular among the middle class is that individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs) opting for the new regime in FY 2023-24 and onwards, and having their annual gross total income (GTI) of upto ₹7 lakh, will not be required to pay any income tax, as they will be able to claim a rebate of ₹25,000 under Section 87A of the Income tax act
