A case for marginal relief in the new tax regime

Now, the annual GTI of A exceeds the threshold rebate limit, just by ₹10 only but he will not be able to claim the rebate of ₹25,000 under Section 87A, and his entire GTI of ₹700,010 will become taxable at the applicable slab rates in the new regime. The income tax liability of A in this case will come out at ₹26,000. Thus, just ₹10 of additional income in excess of ₹7 lakh, forces A to pay ₹26,000 as income tax.