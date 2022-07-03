A comparison of PMS, MF & AIF for taxation purpose

An MF therefore is better from a tax perspective as compared to a PMS or an AIF. In principle however, this begs the question —why do the tax authorities not accept the fact that asset management fees, whether paid to an MF manager, a portfolio manager or an investment manager of an AIF, are all paid for earning a return on the investment, and should therefore be tax deductible, irrespective of whether the income is through an MF, PMS or AIF and whether it is by way of capital gains, interest or dividends? Investors would then be purely guided by commercial considerations, and not by tax benefits, as the case should be.