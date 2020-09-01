A daughter has an equal right to that of a son on ancestral property

If the property is currently registered in the name of your father-in-law, he would have the right to transfer the property to any person during his lifetime or under his will. If the property is passed on to any one of his children to the exclusion of others, it would lose its characteristic as an ancestral property and become a self-acquired property of such person to whom it has been transferred or bequeathed to. If, however, your father-in-law passes away without executing a will or without transferring the property to any person during his lifetime, it would pass on to his heirs in accordance with the intestate succession laws laid down under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.