A decade on, have MF direct plans withstood test of time?

“Mark my words, the commissions saved by direct plans is going to be the single largest source of wealth generation for investors in India in the coming decades. The impact of direct plans on our portfolios will be of similar magnitude as that of John Bogle and Index funds for US investors," Gaurav Rastogi, CEO, Kuvera, a platform offering direct plans that counts a user base of 16 lakh and assets of ₹13,500 crore invested in direct plans through its advisor code, had said.