A delicate balancing act for the RBI in an uncertain world

Over the last few months, the geopolitical situation and our economic fundamentals have changed. In the aftermath of the West Asia war, crude prices have shot up. India's exchange rate is wobbly, driven by high oil prices and significant sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equity. All this will affect inflation going forward.
Adding to the concerns, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected monsoon at 90% of the long period average (LPA). If agriculture gets impacted, inflation goes northward. Food is the biggest component of our consumer inflation measurement basket.
Against this backdrop, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to hold the repo rate. The repo rate, currently at 5.25%, serves as the anchor for interest rates across the economy. When the RBI raises the repo rate, interest rates generally rise across the financial system. Banks pay more on deposits and charge more on loans.