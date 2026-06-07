A delicate balancing act for the RBI in an uncertain world

Joydeep Sen
4 min read7 Jun 2026, 07:47 PM IST
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The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India announced its rate decision on Friday. (Bloomberg)
Summary
The RBI chose to support growth over an immediate rate hike, though worsening inflation risks could force action later this year.

Over the last few months, the geopolitical situation and our economic fundamentals have changed. In the aftermath of the West Asia war, crude prices have shot up. India's exchange rate is wobbly, driven by high oil prices and significant sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equity. All this will affect inflation going forward.

Adding to the concerns, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected monsoon at 90% of the long period average (LPA). If agriculture gets impacted, inflation goes northward. Food is the biggest component of our consumer inflation measurement basket.

Against this backdrop, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to hold the repo rate. The repo rate, currently at 5.25%, serves as the anchor for interest rates across the economy. When the RBI raises the repo rate, interest rates generally rise across the financial system. Banks pay more on deposits and charge more on loans.

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As per conventional theory, the circumstances described above warrant a rate hike. However, the situation is more nuanced.

Consumer price inflation stood at 3.48% in April 2026, well below the RBI's 4% target. Raising interest rates would neither resolve disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz nor prevent foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from selling Indian equities. Nor would it influence the monsoon. What it can do is curb demand in the economy and help contain inflationary pressures. But that comes at a cost: slower economic growth. While India's growth is buoyant, we should grow at the maximum potential rate.

The Review

In the policy review, interest rates were kept unchanged at 5.25%; CPI inflation projection for 2026-27 (FY27) was raised significantly from 4.6% earlier to 5.1%, in view of high crude oil prices, rupee's weakness and projection of sub-par monsoon; GDP growth projection for FY27 was trimmed from 6.9% to 6.6%

A major component of expectations for rate hikes in the run-up to the policy review stemmed from a weak exchange rate and the view that higher interest rates could attract dollar inflows.

At around the same time, the government announced a set of measures to support the currency. Investments by FPIs in government securities will be exempt from capital gains tax and withholding tax (TDS).

In addition, the RBI will fully subsidize the forward cover cost for authorised dealers mobilizing FCNR(B) deposits. Public sector enterprises raising funds through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) will also have access to a concessional currency swap window until September 2026.

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Collectively, these measures are expected to lead to dollar inflows and help stabilize the rupee.

Prognosis

Taking into account the current situation, the measures announced by the RBI and the government and the overall tone of the policy review, it is clear that we are headed towards policy rate hikes going forward.

The question is: when would the rate hike cycle start? The review on 5 August 2026 would likely be a status quo event. It is likely to start in the October 2026 policy review. By then, we will get clarity on the impact of the monsoon and the West Asia war. The immediate concern was currency weakness, on which measures have been announced.

Market reaction

Market reaction has been largely positive. Post policy announcement, equity indices were flat or marginally higher, bond yields were down and rupee pulled back. Markets liked the fact that interest rates were not hiked and the slew of measures would encourage dollar inflows. The hike in inflation projection and toning down of GDP growth projection were more or less priced in by the markets earlier.

What it means for you

Going forward, borrowing costs are likely to rise. In the banking system, loan offtake is increasing rapidly. Deposits are growing, but at a relatively slower pace. Banks’ margins are under pressure. A future RBI rate hike could provide the final trigger for upward revisions in lending rates, particularly for floating-rate loans.

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For savers, however, the outlook is more favourable. Deposit rates are likely to move higher once the rate cycle turns.

For investments, a higher interest rate – or a higher cost of money – is bad for both equity and bond markets. However, the risk appears already priced in. Government support to the rupee would improve FPI sentiments towards India.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author

About the Author

Joydeep Sen

Joydeep worked in the financial services industry for 25 years, till 2016. Of this, the last 13 years were with BNP Paribas in the wealth management department as Senior Vice President - Advisory Desk. Prior to BNP, he worked with various companies in the private sector. Since 2017, Joydeep is on his own, pursuing his passion.<br><br>Joydeep writes columns regularly in various financial publications. Since January 2017 till date, he has published 614 articles (as of March 2026) in publications like Mint, Moneycontrol, ET Wealth / ET Markets, Outlook Money, Financial Express, The Hindu, etc. He appears on the CNBC Mutual Fund show once every few months.<br><br>He has authored four books: (1) “Fixed Income Markets in India: Investment Opportunities for You”, (2) “Mutual Funds in India: Vehicle for Fixed Income Investments” (which has been recommended as a reference book by Mumbai University for MMS course), (3) “Open Your Eyes to Management Lessons Around Us”, and (4) (a) “Wealth Management: a Guidance for Affluent and Middle Income Classes” and a variant as per university syllabus (4) (b) “Wealth Management - Concepts and Practice”, used as a textbook in certain undergrad courses.<br><br>He is a visiting faculty with NISM and business schools like IMT (Ghaziabad) and SP Jain Global (Mumbai). He has done training sessions for CRISIL, FPSB, CIEL, mutual funds, banks (multiple sessions for RMs of a leading MNC bank on wealth induction) and NBFCs. He does content work for NISM. Joydeep is a Certified Financial Planner. He did his MBA from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1991.<br><br>He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders” by BFSI Congress in February 2019 and February 2023, “50 Most Influential Financial Services Marketing Professional” at the Financial Services Marketing Summit in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, and “Most Admired BFSI Professionals” in 2024 and 2025.

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