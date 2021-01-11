A dollar is a dollar is a dollar. Except in our minds

A dollar is a dollar is a dollar. Except in our minds10 min read . 09:56 AM IST
- The form of money—salary vs. bonus, income vs. capital—affects the way we treat that money. Sometimes that helps us financially. And sometimes it hurts us.
Do you care if a clerk at the drugstore gives you change in one $10 bill or two $5 bills?
Are you more reluctant to spend hard-earned dollars than windfall dollars?
