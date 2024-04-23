A dummies guide to controlling derivatives trading
Summary
- We think, if the exam is mandatory, then first, it needs to go way beyond theory, and second, perhaps, it needs to be free. With investor protection fund coffers overflowing, this is a no-brainer.
On 18 April, Mint reported: Want to trade in derivatives? Take an exam. Also, prove your net worth is high enough to stomach the risks. That, in essence, is what a possible entry barrier to derivatives trading could look like as regulatory concerns continue to play out over the risks of retail investors trading in futures and options contracts.