A dummies guide to controlling derivatives trading

First, intra-day futures and options (F&O) trading should be taxed punitively. Second, brokers already decide who can trade, and to what extent. Since they are closest to the customer, you want them to carry all the liability (which they already do I guess) and more responsibility. So, if a broker is pushing the idea of trading, and say encouraging leverage beyond reasonable limits (by whatever means), it needs to be held responsible. The Reserve Bank of India, which sets the guardrails for banks and non-banking financial companies, always steps in when it sees that there is deviation or even a trend that does not seem to be headed in the right direction. Perhaps, the stock market regulator needs to adopt the same approach.