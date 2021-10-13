A family settlement agreement offers a hassle-free solution

In either case, your sister would be provided a monetary settlement amount as consideration under the FSA and for renouncing her potential rights in the property. To ensure alignment with the FSA, your parents must also simultaneously execute their respective Wills to record their intention to bequeath the property in favour of you and your brother only, and the payment of the cash amount to your sister in lieu of the property. Registering the executed Wills with the registrar may be useful. Given that the process of amending a registered Will can often be procedurally tedious, it may dissuade your parents to alter their Wills on an impulse later. In the event their Wills record a contrary bequest in respect of the property, the executed FSA (and the consideration transferred thereunder) will provide you strong grounds to challenge the validity of the bequest.