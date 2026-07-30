A financial master sheet won't make you richer—but it could save your family from economic chaos

A single record of accounts, investments, insurance, and key documents can spare families confusion during emergencies.

The financial life of a family is often spread across multiple bank accounts, systematic investment plans ((SIPs), mutual funds, provident funds, insurance policies, credit card statements, digital wallets, trading accounts, property papers, cloud storage, password-protected apps, etc. In many households, only one person knows where everything is kept and how it is managed.

That arrangement works until illness, incapacity, or death leaves family members trying to trace assets and important documents on their own, said Rohit Jain and Keshav Singhania, partners at Singhania & Co.

A financial master sheet can prevent this problem. It is a single document that records the family's financial and administrative details, showing what assets exist, where they are held, where supporting documents are stored, and whom to contact when required.

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Start with key contacts According to Jain and Singhania, the master sheet should begin with the people who can guide the family in an emergency. This includes close relatives as well as trusted professionals such as doctors, financial advisers, chartered accountants, lawyers, and insurance representatives.

Essential identity and legal documents: Keep a list of all necessary documents and where they can be found, whether in physical or digital form. This could include documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, passports, wills, birth certificates, marriage certificates, etc.

Insurance records should be organised with the same level of care. Families should include policy numbers, insurer names, nominees, renewal dates, and adviser details for life, health, motor, and property insurance.

Record all investments and liabilities Investments are often spread across several institutions and platforms. Mutual funds, demat accounts, provident funds, National Pension System (NPS) accounts, fixed deposits and bonds should all be listed in one place.

Bank accounts, lockers, credit cards and loans should also be included. Details such as nominees, registered contact information, relationship managers and outstanding loan repayments can help family members understand which assets they can access and which liabilities still need to be settled, Jain and Singhania noted.

List physical assets and digital access The master sheet should also record physical assets such as property documents, vehicle papers, jewellery and educational certificates, along with their exact storage locations.

For digital access, passwords and PINs should not be written in the document. Instead, it should mention where login credentials are securely stored, whether two-factor authentication is enabled, and which trusted person knows the recovery process. The master sheet itself should be password-protected and shared only with trusted family members.

Review it regularly Creating a financial master sheet is not a one-off task. Investments change, insurance policies are replaced, loans are repaid and family circumstances evolve. Unless it is updated regularly, the information can quickly become outdated.