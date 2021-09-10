A financial planner can guide you through market volatility

There are some investments that will save you taxes. To start with, you can open PPF accounts in your daughters’ names. The annual contribution for PPF in a minor’s account is clubbed in the hands of major i.e., yourself in this case. The annual limit is capped at ₹1.5 lakh towards deposit of PPF. You can also consider Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which is available for girl children under 10 years of age. The scheme is locked in for 21 years, but the investment is to be made for 15 years from the date of opening of account. In this scheme also, the contribution is capped at ₹1.5 lakh per annum. You can also consider doing an equity linked savings scheme in your name, which has a lock-in of three years. But, you should consider holding the investment for longer as equity asset class carries inherent risk.